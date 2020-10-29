DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Community Food Access Coalition is one of the groups distributing 1.8 million food packages to Colorado families. They’re full of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and meat, but not a letter signed by Donald Trump.
The Farmers to Families Food Boxes are sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the DCFAC, each box contained a letter from the President reading in part “consider wearing a face covering when in public.”
The DCFAC believes this statement is not as definitive as the CDC’s guidelines, which read, in part, the “CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in public.” So the DCFAC organizations removed the letters from the food boxes before distributing them to Colorado families.
The Executive Director of the Denver Food Rescue said, “politicizing the one lifeline Colorado families have left during this health pandemic and economic crisis by putting these letters in food boxes is shameful and degrading.”
The DCFAC says the food boxes have been helpful, but they believe the best way to support Coloradans right now is by expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.