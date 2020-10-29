AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the first business conventions to bring people together in-person since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic just wrapped up at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora. The conference, RealComm, for commercial real estate executives, focuses on ways to get people back into offices, theatres, and stadiums.

“We want to give people back their sense of confidence. So they can come back into a place like this,” said Ari Reubin the Chief Strategy Officer for Soter Technologies.

The Symptom Sense scanner was the first tool used to help keep conference attendees safe. The machine scans temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and respiratory rate of the attendees. Reubin says the multiple factors could increase the chance of detecting someone who has COVID-19.

“We know from the doctors and scientists we work with that if you (only take temperature) you’re only going to detect about 11 percent of the people with symptoms. You do it our way, multi-factor, you’re going to capture in the range of 95%-99%,” he said.

At RealComm it was just part of the process to keep attendees safe. Microbial cleaning and extra air filters were used in the convention hall. All tools used together to try to prevent virus spread.

“How do we get back to normal? We know things aren’t going to be the way they were. We can give people an increased sense of wellbeing, an increased sense of reassurance,” Reubin said.

Soter Technologies says the Symptom Sense is being used across the country from sporting venues to law enforcement headquarters checking on employee conditions before they work.

“We want to be a partner with the local sight and the local authorities. We believe we have a solution that can help,” Reubin said.