DENVER (CBS4) — There are now two temporary testing sites to screen people in Denver for COVID-19. Officials say offering testing at smaller sites in the community helps those most impacted by the coronavirus. And the city says more sites will be added.
The city transitioned away from the mass testing site at the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) on Oct. 1. Now the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has set up more focused testing sites – to reach communities that have been underserved in the past.
The two fixed testing sites are at Paco Sanchez Park and Montbello Recreation Center.
At Paco Sanchez, 32% of those tested identify as Latinx, which is 40% higher than the rate at the Pepsi Center.
At Montbello, more than 10% of people getting tested identify as Black – nearly triple the number of people at Pepsi Center.
Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. They will be open through the end of the month.
They also have mobile testing, which can be arranged if you’re unable to leave your home. Those appointments can be made by calling 311.