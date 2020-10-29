DENVER (CBS4)– The Ball Arena is the newest voting center where Denver voters can cast their ballot. The Ball Arena was formerly known as the former Pepsi Center.
The Kroenke family is working with the City of Denver on the supersized voting center because it offers plenty of room to spread out.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to provide a supersized vote center for Denver voters this election. Although most voters take advantage of the safest and most convenient option to vote their mail ballot at home, we know that many Denverites will benefit from the Ball Arena’s central location near the growing Union Station neighborhood and Auraria campus,” said Paul López, Denver Clerk and Recorder, in a statement.
The Ball Arena, located at 1000 Chopper Circle, will be open for the final four days of voting from Friday, Oct. 30 through the final day to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In addition to in-person voter registration and voting services, the Elections Division will also open a drive-through drop off and curbside ballot pick-up service at Ball Arena.
If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.