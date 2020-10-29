DENVER (CBS4) – The American Cancer Society had to scrap its big event walk, but came up with other creative options.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk is a big fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and like other big walk events, it had to be cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns. But the American Cancer Society came up with a month of fun and innovative ways to celebrate breast cancer survivors, to raise money for research and services for those currently battling the disease, and to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention.

“Events have had to adapt this year,” Julie Kinamore, the Community Engagement Manager for the American Cancer Society in the North Region.

Kinamore took the challenge to heart, and came up with a 5K Scavenger Hunt that people could do on their own, socially distanced and pandemic safe.

“I wanted to keep somethings consistent, walking outside. But then minimize risk, and maximize health and safety for everyone,” Kinamore explained.

The route winds through Downtown Denver, and instead of hunting down objects, you’re collecting selfies for social media. You can get points for prizes for doing the Scavenger Hunt.

“I want people to have just a really fun day, with their friends and their family, you know, their quaranteam, the people who they feel safe with, get outside, and get some exercise,” Kinamore told CBS4.

There is also an option to do the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in your own neighborhood or as a hike. Deana Paprocki has been doing the walk for 11-years and dresses up in all pink every year. This year, she’ll do the walk with just her family.

“I have pledged to do 40-miles in October in honor of Tessa’s birthday, because she would have turned 40,” Paprocki told CBS4.

Tessa Paprocki found out she had Stage-4 cancer just days after giving birth to her first child.

“She passed away June, 24th, 2009. She was 28 years old,” Deana explained. “Her son was 8-months old when she passed.”

The death of her daughter at such a young age, has made Paprocki a warrior in the battle against breast cancer.

“We had to fight for her. It was a fight we had to fight for young women’s breast cancer,” she said.

Whether you’re doing the miles in your neighborhood or in Downtown Denver on the Scavenger Hunt, the key is to raise money to support the fight against breast cancer.

“We just all need to walk together and help fund more research, just so we can cure this ugly disease,” Paprocki said.

LINK: Make A Donation to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Now through 11 a.m. on October 31, 2020, the American Cancer Society is challenging everyone to raise at least $25 online. For every $25 raised, you will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card.