DENVER (CBS4) – Running late for a flight, but hungry? Soon you’ll be able to order a snack and get it delivered before you hop on a flight at Denver International Airport.

Airport officials tell CBS4’s Britt Moreno the airport is trying to ensure passengers feel safe traveling under COVID-19 restrictions, so it is now offering “Eats Delivered.”

Starting Nov. 9, flyers will be able to order food from seven concessions through an app and get it delivered to them wherever they are in the airport. DIA says this is a way for people to get food without coming into contact with others. It will also save passengers time by allowing people to avoid food or drink lines.

All you have to do is download the At Your Gate App which is available in your App Store or Google Play. You can order, pay and choose your delivery location, all from your phone. The airport says you can get your order within 30 minutes. This pilot program will last for 12 months.

We checked in with DIA on VeriFLY as well. This is the new, free way for passengers to remain vigilant about COVID-19. It is the first-of-its-kind service at any airport and allows passengers to sign up for TSA and train cars ahead of their flight, so people can stay socially distant and avoid crowds.

LINK: flydenver.com/verifly

Right now 100 people use VeriFLY a day.

Passengers must conduct a health screening 24 hours before their flight and have their temperatures taken while going through security. The airport plans on adding new amenities for passengers in the concourses next.