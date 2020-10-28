NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: 'When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the division.

CBS Sports' Aaron Murray Praises Colorado State Tight End Trey McBride 'Absolute Freak', 'Tough As Nails'The CBS Sports college football analyst is a fan of the Rams' tight end and is looking forward to seeing him play as the team opens its season Thursday night at Fresno State.

Avalanche Agree To 4-Year Deal With Devon ToewsThe Colorado Avalanche agreed to a four-year deal with defenseman Devon Toews on Tuesday.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons: 'I'm Still High On Drew Lock'Broncos safety Justin Simmons reiterated his faith in Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Broncos: We Have The Right Guys To Straighten Things OutThe Denver Broncos went into the weekend feeling good about having closed in on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.