ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County Judge has ordered Terrell Jones to stand trial in the 2009 murder of Andrew Graham, who was gunned down as he returned to his home in Centennial from a nearby RTD light rail station. Graham was shot in the back and investigators suspected he was the target of a racially- motivated robbery.
After a two-day preliminary hearing this week, Judge Michael Spear ordered Jones stand trial on one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of felony murder.
“It was really difficult to listen to,” said Cyndi Gelston, Andrew Graham’s mother.
She sat through both days of the preliminary hearing.
Spear also ordered Jones held without bond.
“I’m thankful we’re getting a chance to learn the truth,” said Gelston,”and maybe get some measure of justice.”
After Graham’s murder, investigators zeroed in on five suspected gang members who they believed were connected to Graham’s death: Terrell Jones, Allen Ford, Kendall Austin, Joseph Martin and Clarissa Lockhart. They were all charged with felony murder, conspiracy and racketeering charges. Charges against Kendall Austin were dropped in 2019.
Since then, the remaining three have agreed to plea bargains with prosecutors and have agreed to testify against Jones. Jones has denied involvement in Graham’s murder.
However, the other suspects have all failed polygraph tests at various times, changed their stories and have offered conflicting accounts of what happened, according to an arrest affidavit for Jones.
Jones is due back in court Dec. 11 for further proceedings, although a trial date has not yet been set.