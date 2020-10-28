Blue Skies Are Back With Warmer TempsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Elephants At The Denver Zoo Squished The Squash Today!The annual Squish The Squash event was held at the Denver Zoo today but besides being a fun event the zoo used it to raise awareness for the need of donations to help cover the $1 million dollar annual grocery bill to feed all the animals.

The Cameron Peak Fire Is Now 64% Contained With Over 208,000 Acres BurnedThis past weekends winter storm helped slow the growth of the Cameron Peak fire.

DPS Superintendent Explains Decision To Keep Youngest Students In SchoolNew COVID-19 restrictions in the City of Denver prompted Denver Public Schools to switch some students back to remote learning. On Wednesday, DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova explained why younger students will remain in school and older students will return to virtual classes.

Denver Is Providing Aid To Restaurants For Outdoor DiningThe city is using $435,000 from the CARES Act to help restaurants to expand outdoor dining.

Kaiser Permanente Has Donated An Additional $300,000 To The State COVID Relief FundKaiser Permanente has donated $800,000 in total to help clinics expand services and for COVID testing.

