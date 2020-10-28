Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Steven Young has been charged with murder in the death of Charly Lewis in an alley off Federal Boulevard in June. Young, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
According to the arrest affidavit, Young and Lewis, 32, were captured on surveillance video on the HALO camera walking together in the alley behind 1065 Federal Blvd. on June 7. Lewis’ body was found in the early hours the next morning.
Young is scheduled for a first advisement on Oct. 30.