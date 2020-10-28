(CBS4) – The United State Postal Service reopened multiple post offices in Colorado communities suffering from wildfires. Several evacuations due to the East Troublesome, CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires forced the offices to close.
Now customers in Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Parshall Post Office can return to pick up their mail.
The Grand Lake post office opened on Wednesday. The Tabernash mobile unit is now at the Fraser post office.
The Jamestown and Ward Post offices also reopened, as did the post office in Lyons and Red Feather Lakes.
Cameron Peak Fire evacuees in Estes Park, Drake and Glen Haven can pick up their mail at the Loveland Valentine Station on Cleveland Street.
RELATED: Colorado Secretary Of State’s Office Shares Voting Resources For Fire Evacuees
Masonville customers can pick up their mail at the Loveland Main post office on 29th St. in Loveland.