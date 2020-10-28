Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are trying to find a woman who may have been kidnapped by her boyfriend. Police think Simon Gurule kidnapped Ashley Robles-Aceves near Lowell Boulevard and West 39th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Robles-Aceves is 20 years old, 5-foot-1, and 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Gurule is 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck.
“We are working to locate the victim & the suspect,” police tweeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.