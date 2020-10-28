CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Kidnapping

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are trying to find a woman who may have been kidnapped by her boyfriend. Police think Simon Gurule kidnapped Ashley Robles-Aceves near Lowell Boulevard and West 39th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ashley Robles-Aceves and Simon Gurule (credit: Denver Police)

Robles-Aceves is 20 years old, 5-foot-1, and 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Gurule is 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck.

“We are working to locate the victim & the suspect,” police tweeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply