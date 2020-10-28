DENVER (CBS4) – After the coldest high temperature ever recorded in Denver in October on Monday, temperatures started a slow warming trend on Tuesday that will continue into Wednesday.
Denver officially reached 43 degrees on Tuesday which was still about 20 degrees below normal for the final week of October. The snow on the ground helped to keep temperatures colder than they would otherwise be.
Many neighborhoods around the Denver metro area will reach 50 degrees on Wednesday before a more substantial warm up on Thursday. The mountains will stay considerably cooler with highs generally in the 40s for most mountain towns.
It will also remain mostly sunny and dry for most of the state through the end of the week. The exception is far southeast Colorado where a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. Wednesday for 1 to 3 inches of additional snow for towns like Springfield.
Warmer weather will arrive statewide on Friday with highs in the lower 60s around Denver and Boulder. Then a weak, dry cold front will pass over Colorado on Saturday causing somewhat cooler weather again for Halloween.
Then it’s back to mild weather for Sunday and most of next week. Most weather models suggest the Denver area should be in the lower 70s for Monday and Election Day on Tuesday.