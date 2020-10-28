DENVER (CBS4) — New COVID-19 restrictions in the City of Denver prompted Denver Public Schools to switch some students back to remote learning. On Wednesday, DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova explained why younger students will remain in school and older students will return to virtual classes.
“We know that our youngest learners struggle the most with remote learning,” Superintendent Corodova said.
Corodova said remote learning is “incredibly challenging” for kids who haven’t established the foundational blocks for reading.
“So much of what does happen in a virtual space is students interacting both via the computer via writing and via reading frequently independently,” Cordova said.
“The COVID risks for students in the early elementary grades are also very low,” Cordova added.
Cordova said it was a very difficult decision.
“My personal strongest desire would be to have all of our students back in person at some level,” she said.
The changes go into effect on Monday. Here’s how it will look:
- Early childhood education (ECE) through second grade will continue to attend full-time, in-person learning as district officials cite critical in-person support, and in-person conditions for these students are low risk.
- Grades 3-5 will stay open for in-person instruction through Friday, Oct. 30. These students will start remote learning on Monday, Nov. 2 through the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Grades 6-12 will continue remote learning through the end of the semester in December in an effort to help middle and high school teachers and students to focus on learning.
- Newcomer Centers, Remote-Learning Support Centers, and Special Education Center programs will continue to offer full-time, in-person learning for all grades through the rest of the first semester.
Cordova says concerned families should contact their school directly or the Family and Community Helpline at 720-423-3054 or face@dpsk12.org.