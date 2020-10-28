Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Restaurants have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, especially now that Denver and some other metro area communities have moved into the more restrictive Level 3 order. But Denver is providing further financial aid to businesses that have expanded their patios.
The City and County of Denver has $435,000 from the CARES Act. The money will be used as grants for restaurants and bar owners who spent money to create or expand an outdoor space.
Owners must submit receipts dated between March 16 and Nov. 13 to be eligible.
