AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In Aurora, there are 29 city employees now in self-quarantine. This comes days after Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Aurora Sentinel reports that not all the employees are connected with the mayor.

Coffman said he took a rapid COVID-19 test after he started to not feel well on Thursday.

“I came home from work late Thursday morning not feeling well but thought I had just a very mild cold with a cough,” Coffman said.

Coffman then worked from home on Friday as a precaution and says his symptoms decreased on Saturday. He was tested on Sunday at an urgent care facility and learned he had the coronavirus.

“I will have to quarantine at home,” he said as he ended his announcement.

Coffman’s Director Of Communications, Kim Stuart, released the following statement:

“Since his positive COVID-19 test result this weekend, Mayor Coffman said he is feeling better and is experiencing mild symptoms while he remains in quarantine at home. He appreciates the many well wishes that have been expressed and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

The Tri County Health Department is working with Coffman to identify employees and others who may have been in contact with him.

Gov. Jared Polis appeared with the mayor on Oct. 15. Tri-County Health officials interviewed the mayor, the governor’s office says, and they do not believe Polis is at risk of being exposed.

The governor’s office says TCHD told Polis he will not need to quarantine.

