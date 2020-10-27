Stay Away From Wild Animals During Breeding SeasonAnimals are more aggressive during rut which is underway for elk and next month it's deer and bighorn sheep.

Colorado Livestock Emergency Fund: Help Ranchers Impacted By Troublesome, Cameron Peak And CalWood FiresOrganizers have set up two funds to collect and distribute emergency aid to farmers, ranchers, and livestock owners impacted directly by the Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fires. Katie Johnston reports.

Record Cold ContinuesWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Despite Millions On The Line, Sports Betting Is Collecting Less State Revenue Than You'd ThinkDespite the pandemic's hit on the sports industry, sports betting participation is exceeding expectations in its infancy in Colorado.

Golden Horse Owners Step Up For Others Amidst Evacuation ConfusionMany people and their animals remain evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.

Colorado Hospitals Looking Ahead To Possible Strain On BedsThere are still plenty of hospital beds across the state, but the Colorado Convention Center remains an option if things don’t turn around.

