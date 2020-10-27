DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Wolf Creek Ski Area in the eastern San Juan Mountains has announced they will open Wednesday to become the first ski area in the nation to offer lift-served skiing this season.
The mountain received 22 inches of fluffy snow from the storm that hit Colorado on Sunday and Monday. Wolf Creek averages 480 inches of snow annually which is more than any other ski area in the state.
Wild Mountain in Minnesota opened last week but is only offering a single row tope. Wolf Creek will be the first to offer “top to bottom” lift service.
Three ski runs are set to open at Wolf Creek at 9am on Wednesday including Treasure, Bonanza and Nova. The mountain has committed to staying open through at least Sunday, November 1 before possible schedule changes could be announced including a possible temporary closure.
Two ski areas closer to Denver including Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area are also working to open as soon as possible. Neither mountain has announced their opening day but plan to open by early November.
Keystone also plans to open on Friday, November 6 followed by Breckenridge a week later. Many other ski areas plan to open later in November including Winter Park, Vail, Purgatory, Steamboat, Eldora, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte. All of these mountains plan to open before Thanksgiving.