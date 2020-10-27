DENVER (CBS4)– Fall is prime time for the rut. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says we are in the middle of breeding season for our Colorado wildlife including elk and moose.
Officers recommend that people steer clear of wildlife, but especially during breeding season because animals can become more aggressive.
CPW officers say if an elk herd is in the roadway, let them pass at their own speed. Do not try to pass them, because it can be a dangerous situation for both elk and people when people are caught in the middle of a herd.
The breeding season for deer and bighorn sheep is coming up in mid-November. Coyote breeding season happens at the start of next year. This is something to remember, because there are coyotes all across the Front Range and they too can become more aggressive during breeding season.