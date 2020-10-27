DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Denver International Airport says it has 37 positive cases of coronavirus among TSA screening officers. Two more cases are among non-screening employees.
The news came on Tuesday. The TSA says the last time the most recent screening officer worked was Oct. 19.
Across the country, the TSA has 310 active COVID-19 cases. It says out of the 2,279 cumulative cases, 1,969 have recovered. Nine people, eight federal employees and one contractor, died from the virus.
The agency shared a chart showing where TSA employees and screening contractors might have had direct interaction with the public at an airport.
