Preventing COVID-19: UCHealth Asking People Exposed To Virus To Try Regeneron Antibody TreatmentIf you live with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, UCHealth wants you to try an antibody treatment that could reduce your chance of being infected.

1 hour ago

Slowly Thawing Out This WeekWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

East Troublesome Fire: Snow Helps Stop Spread, Slows Effort To Check On HomesOfficials say the snowstorm really helped stop the spread of the East Troublesome Fire, but it’s making things more difficult for crews trying to assess the damage to homes.

3 hours ago

Denver Moves To Safer At Home Level 3 'High Risk' As Coronavirus Cases Continue To RiseAs coronavirus cases continue to rise in Denver, there will be more restrictions that impact restaurants and retail spaces. Last week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock put tighter restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

3 hours ago

Aaron Ray Pelto Accused of Embezzling $872,000 From EmployerAaron Ray Pelto used to work for Green Earth Environmental land management company in Greeley.

4 hours ago

Colorado Leaders React To Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court ConfirmationAmy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago