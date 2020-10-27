CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver International Airport, Denver News, TSA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Denver International Airport says it has 37 positive cases of coronavirus among TSA screening officers. Two more cases are among non-screening employees.

(credit: CBS)

The news came on Tuesday. The TSA says the last time the most recent screening officer worked was Oct. 19.

Across the country, the TSA has 310 active COVID-19 cases. It says out of the 2,279 cumulative cases, 1,969 have recovered. Nine people, eight federal employees and one contractor, died from the virus.

The agency shared a chart showing where TSA employees and screening contractors might have had direct interaction with the public at an airport.

RELATED: Denver Moves To Safer At Home Level 3 ‘High Risk’ As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply