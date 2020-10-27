(CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department released new guidelines for families to safely enjoy Halloween during the pandemic. Instead of going door-to-door for candy, health officials said this could be a good year to stay at home and watch a scary movie or hold a virtual costume or dance party.
The health department released these ideas for a safer Halloween:
- Have a family scary movie marathon
- Host a costume contest outdoors
- Hide treats around the house or outdoors for your kids (or other adults) to find
- Have a pumpkin-carving contest outdoors or virtually
- Have a virtual Monster Mash Dance Party
- Have small-group trunk-or-treat style trick-or-treating and a small in-person costume parade
- Avoid indoor trick-or-treating settings or events where it could be hard to stay six feet apart
- Call ahead to check COVID-19 precautions if you plan on going to Halloween activities around town
Health officials recommend trick-or-treaters incorporate a cloth face mask with their costume and take hand sanitizer with them and use it frequently. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, health officials recommend trick-or-treaters stay outside and at least six feet away from other groups.
Officials recommend throwing out any opened treats and washing your hands as soon as you get home. The most effective steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks, washing hands often, avoid touching your face and staying home if you are sick.