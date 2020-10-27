CBS4 INVESTIGATESDespite millions on the line, sports betting is collecting less state revenue than you'd think
By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets All Star center Nikola Jokic is no longer on the market. Jokic married his girlfriend Natalija Macesic on Saturday in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. Video of the couple dancing and singing during the reception was posted on social media.

According to The Gazette, the couple has been together since they were 16 years old. Natalija received her psychology degree from Metropolitan State in Denver.

 

The wedding was originally supposed to happen in June, but it was postponed as the NBA moved its season to the bubble in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 25, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jokic, 25, helped the Nuggets to their first Western Conference appearance since 2009, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The two-time All-Star, averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and seven assists this season.

