DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets All Star center Nikola Jokic is no longer on the market. Jokic married his girlfriend Natalija Macesic on Saturday in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. Video of the couple dancing and singing during the reception was posted on social media.
Presenting Mr. & Mrs. Jokić!
Nikola married his long time girlfriend Natalija this weekend. All the congratulations to the happy couple!
— Katy Winge (@katywinge) October 25, 2020
According to The Gazette, the couple has been together since they were 16 years old. Natalija received her psychology degree from Metropolitan State in Denver.
Congratulations to Nikola Jokic on his wedding day with long-time girlfriend Natalija Mačešić.
Sorry world, the Joker is taken. 🙅🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/u5Q2QQUolE
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2020
The wedding was originally supposed to happen in June, but it was postponed as the NBA moved its season to the bubble in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jokic, 25, helped the Nuggets to their first Western Conference appearance since 2009, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The two-time All-Star, averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and seven assists this season.