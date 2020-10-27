Record Cold ContinuesWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Despite Millions On The Line, Sports Betting Is Collecting Less State Revenue Than You'd ThinkDespite the pandemic's hit on the sports industry, sports betting participation is exceeding expectations in its infancy in Colorado.

10 hours ago

Golden Horse Owners Step Up For Others Amidst Evacuation ConfusionMany people and their animals remain evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.

10 hours ago

Colorado Hospitals Looking Ahead To Possible Strain On BedsThere are still plenty of hospital beds across the state, but the Colorado Convention Center remains an option if things don’t turn around.

10 hours ago

Jump In Positive Coronavirus Cases Affecting Counties AdverselyElbert County climbed above the 5% threshold and is now in a Level 2 Safer at Home designation.

10 hours ago

Denver Could See Another Stay At Home Order Following COVID-19 SpreadIn a tweet Monday afternoon, Denver officials said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could force the city and county into another Stay at Home order.

10 hours ago