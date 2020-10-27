LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Macy’s at Southwest Plaza in Littleton will be converted to a fulfillment center this holiday season. BusinessDen reports shoppers can still pick items up or return them at the store.
It’s part of a pilot program to address changing shopping behavior brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Macy’s customer is becoming increasingly more diverse in how they choose to shop with us, using Macy’s mobile app or shopping on macys.com, shipping to their nearest store or visiting a store,” Emily Workman, Macy’s spokeswoman, told BusinessDen. “As a result of this shift, we’ve seen an increase in demand across the network to get our customers their product when and how they want it.”
A second Macy’s in Dove, Delaware will also serve as a temporary fulfillment center.