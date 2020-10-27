CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Aurora House Fire, Aurora News, Building Fire

(CBS4) – A house fire in the Aurora area sent up a lot of smoke Tuesday morning and two people had to be taken to the hospital. The home is located at 3747 South Lisbon Way in Arapahoe County. That’s just south of East Hampden Avenue and west of E-470.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Large flames were coming from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. The fire caused heavy damage.

So far it’s not clear how badly the victims were hurt or what the nature of their injuries were.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Jesse Sarles

Comments

Leave a Reply