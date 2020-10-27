(CBS4) – A house fire in the Aurora area sent up a lot of smoke Tuesday morning and two people had to be taken to the hospital. The home is located at 3747 South Lisbon Way in Arapahoe County. That’s just south of East Hampden Avenue and west of E-470.
Crews utilizing tower to extinguish fire. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pq3TnS69Tb
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 27, 2020
Large flames were coming from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. The fire caused heavy damage.
Final update: Crews will be working on salvage and overhaul, as investigators remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/lo2bIyvZ1N
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 27, 2020
So far it’s not clear how badly the victims were hurt or what the nature of their injuries were.