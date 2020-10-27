Littleton's Macy's To Be Closed To Holiday Shoppers This YearThe Macy's at Southwest Plaza in Littleton will be converted to a fulfillment center this holiday season.

OSIRIS-REx Collected 'So Much' From Asteroid Bennu, Scientists ConfirmThe mission was a historic success -- and collected more than 60 grams of material from the surface of the asteroid Bennu.

Top Aurora Fire Chief Appears To Have Misused Time Off System For YearsAurora Fire Rescue’s second-in-command took what appear to be repeated vacations to Florida, New York and California without ever subtracting the time from his vacation "bank."

Colorado Could See Biggest Blue Wave In 83 YearsThis election could give Democrats more control in Colorado than they have had in decades.

East Troublesome Fire: Snow Helps Stop Growth, Slows Effort To Check On HomesOfficials urged evacuees to be patient, saying the snowstorm has really helped stop the spread of the East Troublesome Fire, but it is making things more difficult for crews trying to assess the damage to homes.

Colorado Nursing Facilities Don't Have Enough PPE, Website SaysColorado Public Interest Research Group is sounding the alarm about low levels of PPE at assisted living facilities.

