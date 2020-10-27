DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures plunged into the single digits both above and below normal along Colorado’s Front Range Tuesday morning. It was more unprecedented cold weather for October. The official thermometer for Denver located at the airport recorded 8 degrees for the morning low temperature Tuesday. That shattered the previous record low of 11 degrees set 95 years ago on October 27, 1925.

The record low comes a day after an extraordinary record set on Monday. The official high temperature in Denver was only 16 degrees. That was cold enough to not only break the record for the coldest maximum ever recorded on October 26, it was also the coldest maximum temperature ever recorded on any day in October in Denver. In other words, it had never stayed so cold in October before Monday.

And of course the record cold weather has not been only limited to the metro area. Several other records have been broken around the state including in Greeley where the morning temperature on Tuesday was -13 and in Pueblo where the morning low was -8. In Wyoming, Laramie dropped to -26 for the actual temperature – not the wind chill!

Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday afternoon thanks to full sunshine. But the entire region will stay far below normal for late October.

More noticeably warmer weather will arrive Thursday before temperatures return to near normal again for Friday and Halloween weekend.