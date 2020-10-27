(CBS4) – Colorado is among the states with an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida spoke on Monday about just how concerned Coloradans should be and what we can do to slow the spread.

“We’re very concerned,” he said. “Take a look what’s going on at this point in time. Places like Wisconsin and Kansas City, they have hospitals so overloaded that ambulances are being turned away.”

Hnida also said El Paso, Texas, is now under a two-week stay at home order and Hawaii is considering sending new COVID patients to the mainland for treatment.

“Probably what’s most disturbing is what’s going on in our neighboring state — Utah. The Utah Hospital Association has just submitted a plan to their government to figure out what to do with the overload.”

“They are considering rationing care. In other words, if you get COVID, there is going to going to be a protocol to follow over who gets treatment and who does not. Certainly a scary thought.”

Hnida said Colorado is better prepared with stockpiled supplies, but it’s important not to get complacent. A bigger problem may be staffing and having enough people with the right skills.

He also warned a flu outbreak could overload the hospital system as could a dramatic increase in coronavirus patients.

Hnida said the best things to do are to wear masks and continue social distancing.

Last week Denver limited in-person gatherings to five people and the state put that number at 10. Both said it should not involve more than two households.

“We’re learning more and more it is the smaller gatherings actually driving the increases in cases,” Hnida said.

“Let’s say I come in contact with you. Now I have not just come in contact with you but also everyone you have come in contact with over the past 14 days as well as everyone of those people have come in contact with over the past 14 days.”

“You’re thinking you’re someone you know and you can trust and it’s a very small bubble but actually, there’s a big extension.”