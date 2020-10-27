DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado enjoyed a much needed break from the dry and warm weather on Sunday and Monday with widespread snow and unusually cold temperatures for late October. The change brought instant relief to areas being ravaged by out-of-control wildfires.
Unfortunately the break in the fire danger across Colorado will not last nearly long enough. Extended outlooks released by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center on Monday confirm what long-range computer forecast models are showing for the next several days. It looks like we are about to enter another long period of warm and dry weather.
The 6-10 day outlooks, which cover the period Nov. 1-5, show a high probability that it will be drier and much warmer than it normally is during early November. The same holds true for the 8-14 day outlook which covers the period Nov. 3-9.
Colorado’s winter outlook continues to show there is a high chance for a La Niña weather pattern to dominate, which usually means the main storm track stays to the north of the state, resulting in mostly dry and at times, windy weather. Snow storms do happen when La Niña is in progress but not with the consistency we often see during an El Niño winter pattern.