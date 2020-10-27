Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Health Department is considering moving to Safer At Home Level 3. The City and County of Denver was elevated to that level on Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Level 3 “High Risk” category means that the number of people inside businesses, restaurants and workplaces would be limited to just 25% capacity. The higher level also means that gyms and fitness centers would be limited to outdoor groups or virtual classes.
Boulder County has about 53 new cases a day, which is higher than any other time since the coronavirus pandemic started except during the surge in September.
It is a PCR test pandemic. Dr Claus Kohnlein says, “Stop the testing and the pandemic goes away.”