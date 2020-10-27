Colorado Attorney General Joins 22 Other States Opposing Homeland Security Rule Against International StudentsColorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is among 22 attorneys general opposing a Department of Homeland Security rule against international students. Weiser's office said it would severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the country.

55 minutes ago

Thieves Steal Everything Inside Car Parked At Evergreen Area TrailheadNow investigators are searching for suspects who broke into the vehicle.

1 hour ago

Kitten Found With Paws Frozen To Semi Trailer Rescued By Good SamaritanA tiny kitten, just 5 weeks old, was rescued after it was found with its paws and tail frozen to a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City.

1 hour ago

Arvada Launches 'Heads Up' Campaign For Pedestrian SafetyThe city of Arvada wants to encourage residents and visitors to follow the rules of the road around crosswalks. They launched a pedestrian safety campaign called Heads Up.

1 hour ago

TSA Reports 37 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Screening Officers At Denver International AirportThe Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Denver International Airport says it has 37 positive cases of coronavirus among TSA screening officers. Two more cases are among non-screening employees.

1 hour ago

Preventing COVID-19: UCHealth Asking People Exposed To Virus To Try Regeneron Antibody TreatmentIf you live with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, UCHealth wants you to try an antibody treatment that could reduce your chance of being infected.

3 hours ago