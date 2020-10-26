RUSTIC, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officials in northern Colorado on Monday shared a reminder to everyone that it’s important not to feed wildlife. The latest example of this came last Friday when a turkey that apparently survived the Cameron Peak Fire came out of the woods and got very close to a wildlife officer.
It happened on Highway 14 in the town of Rustic, and the officer captured video of the turkey showing no signs that it was afraid of the human.
“It first appeared to be a bird in distress from the fire, but as time went on that opinion changed. … The turkey was in really good body condition — made it through the fire fortunately. What became obvious was that it is a domesticated bird being fed by people. This is not natural behavior,” wrote officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northeast region in a tweet.
(1/3) Last Friday a wildlife officer was clearing debris off HWY 14 in Rustic when working the #CameronPeakFire & this turkey came out of the trees & right up to him. It first appeared to be a bird in distress from the fire, but as time went on that opinion changed. pic.twitter.com/kuVS5NK1eo
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 26, 2020
Officials warn that the next time the turkey approaches a person it could be more aggressive than it was in this instance.
“What can happen when you feed wildlife is the animals can become demanding,” they wrote.
The Cameron Peak Fire started on Aug. 13 and grew to become the largest wildfire in recorded history in Colorado. It has burned more than 200,000 acres.