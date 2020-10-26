Turkey Survives Colorado's Cameron Peak FireWildlife officials in northern Colorado on Monday shared a reminder to everyone that it's important not to feed wildlife. The latest example of this came last Friday when a turkey that apparently survived the Cameron Peak Fire came out of the woods and got very close to a wildlife officer. Katie Johnston reports.

Denver District Attorney Has Ruled That An Officer Involved Shooing Was Legally JustifiedA Denver DA has ruled that an officer involved shooting that took place on September 26th was legally justified when a man ran towards officers with a raised machete. The man was shot but survived his injuries, he now faces assault charges.

See The Menus For First-Ever Fall Denver Restaurant WeekVISIT Denver has unveiled the menus for its first ever Fall Denver Restaurant Week which will run from November 13-22, 2020. More than 150 restaurants are participating with dine-in reservations, but also take-out/delivery options.

Preventing COVID-19: UCHealth Asking People Exposed To Virus To Try Regeneron Antibody TreatmentUCHealth is recruiting people living with someone who has been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 to try an anti-viral antibody cocktail designed to prevent and treat the virus.

Colorado Snowstorm: Denver Police Report 12 Crashes, 4 Stolen Puffers Since MidnightThe storm brought freezing temperatures and slick, snowy roads to Denver -- and that means more crashes and stolen puffers. At 10 a.m. on Monday, the Denver Police Department said they'd received 12 reports of crashes and four stolen puffers since midnight.

Ballots Must Be Mailed Today Or Put In Drop BoxElection Day is just over a week away and that means today (Monday, Oct. 26) is the last day to put your Colorado ballot in the mail to ensure it arrives in time to be counted. Remember to sign the back of the envelope and be sure to use two stamps.

