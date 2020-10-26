CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Halloween, Tri-County Health Department

(CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department released new guidelines for families to safely enjoy Halloween during the pandemic. Instead of going door-to-door for candy, health officials said this could be a good year to stay at home and watch a scary movie or hold a virtual costume or dance party.

(credit: Getty Images)

The health department released these ideas for a safer Halloween:

  1. Have a family scary movie marathon
  2. Host a costume contest outdoors
  3. Hide treats around the house or outdoors for your kids (or other adults) to find
  4. Have a pumpkin-carving contest outdoors or virtually
  5. Have a virtual Monster Mash Dance Party
  6. Have small-group trunk-or-treat style trick-or-treating and a small in-person costume parade
  7. Avoid indoor trick-or-treating settings or events where it could be hard to stay six feet apart
  8. Call ahead to check COVID-19 precautions if you plan on going to Halloween activities around town

Health officials recommend trick-or-treaters incorporate a cloth face mask with their costume and take hand sanitizer with them and use it frequently. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, health officials recommend trick-or-treaters stay outside and at least six feet away from other groups.

(credit: Getty Images)

Officials recommend throwing out any opened treats and washing your hands as soon as you get home. The most effective steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks, washing hands often, avoid touching your face and staying home if you are sick.

