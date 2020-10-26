DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Transportation had about 95 plows out in the Denver area Monday morning, clearing snow and treating roads. Those plows were focused on the highways — Interstate 25, Interstate 70, Interstate 225 and E-470.
Tamara Rollinson with CDOT said each plow is working a dedicated route and when they finish, they go back and do it again. They are clearing the snow and treating roads with a salt mixture to help break up and melt snow and ice.
Rollinson warned drivers to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses which may be slicker and icier than other parts of the highway.
CDOT had another 28 plows working on the I-70 mountain corridor, between Denver and the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel.
You can track the plows with CDOT’s interactive map.