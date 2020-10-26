DENVER (CBS4) – Small patches of light snow that are falling in Denver on Monday from here on out aren’t going to amount to much on top of the snow that’s already fallen. The most snow in the Denver metro area was recorded in the northwestern section:
Boulder – 9.9 inches
Niwot – 11 inches
Denver officially received 3.6 inches at DIA from Saturday night through Monday morning. It was a rare occurrence of the airport getting about the same amount of snow as most of the metro area.
The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties also got lots of snow — about a foot — as did the Fort Collins-Loveland area.
RELATED: East Troublesome Fire Activity Slowed By Snow, Firefighting Crews Presented With New Challenges
A CBS4 Weather Watcher recorded 11.5 inches of snow in Fort Collins. In Thornton 4.3 inches were recorded.
While the snow is ending, the cold temperatures will remain. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout most of the day.
Read CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri’s extended forecast.
What are snow totals in Grand county near fire?