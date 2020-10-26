AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth is recruiting people living with someone who has been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 to try an anti-viral antibody cocktail designed to prevent and treat the virus.
University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus will study whether the Regeneron antibody treatment (REGN-COV2) may prevent infection in people who have had close exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. REGN-COV2 consists of two potent, complementary, virus-neutralizing antibodies.
“The goal is to see if early use of the monoclonal antibody prevents infection in those not yet positive or reduces the severity in those who are positive but not yet symptomatic,” said Dr. Brian Montague, an infectious disease physician with the University of Colorado School of Medicine, who is leading the trial.
“Potential participants need to be enrolled within 96 hours of the collection of the positive test, so if people are interested they need to be in touch right away,” Dr. Montague stated.
Eligible participants for the Regeneron study are adults living with an adult or child diagnosed with COVID-19 who are not sick enough to be in the hospital, but are recuperating at home and quarantined with the illness.
This study will compare use of the antibodies to a placebo. Participants have a 50% chance of receiving the antibody cocktail. Participants will receive the study-related medication and medical exams at no cost, as well as compensation for time and travel.
Those interested in the study can be screened rapidly using the online screening resource here.
Interested persons can also contact the study team during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 720-335-5205, or email cucovidantibodystudy@gmail.com.