Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — No charges will be filed in a deadly double shooting that happened in Greeley on August 21. Elijah Joziah Duran, age 20, and Deionte Lashay Dior Johnson-Smith, age 19, were killed. Both were from Aurora.
The Greeley Police Department and the Weld County District Attorney’s Office investigated. Prosecutors said the shooter claimed self-defense.
“A person is allowed to use deadly force if he reasonably believes lesser force is inadequate, and he believes he is in danger of death or great bodily injury,” the district attorney’s office stated.