Colorado Secretary Of State Jena Griswold Forms Unit To Stop Spread Of Disinformation"The work is focused on how we can counter disinformation campaigns and how we continue to innovate to be ahead of any cyber threats," Griswold told CBS4.

2 hours ago

No Snow Day: Denver Public Schools Switch To All Remote Learning On MondayInstead of taking a snow day, DPS had all students do remote learning on Monday.

2 hours ago

Record Low Temperatures TonightWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

East Troublesome Fire Activity Slowed By Snow, Firefighting Crews Presented With New ChallengesThe burn area for the East Troublesome Fire has received between half a foot to 12 inches of snow, but it's not expected to be enough to put the massive wildfire out.

3 hours ago

Turkey Survives Colorado's Cameron Peak FireWildlife officials in northern Colorado on Monday shared a reminder to everyone that it's important not to feed wildlife. The latest example of this came last Friday when a turkey that apparently survived the Cameron Peak Fire came out of the woods and got very close to a wildlife officer. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Denver District Attorney Has Ruled That An Officer Involved Shooing Was Legally JustifiedA Denver DA has ruled that an officer involved shooting that took place on September 26th was legally justified when a man ran towards officers with a raised machete. The man was shot but survived his injuries, he now faces assault charges.

3 hours ago