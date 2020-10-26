CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Denver News, Denver Public Schools, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) — The snow, freezing temperatures and icy road conditions meant some kids got a classic Colorado snow day. But instead of getting the day off, all students in Denver Public Schools switched to remote learning on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

DPS officials put out a letter to parents late Sunday night saying that due to the snowstorm, Monday would be a 100% remote learning day for all students. In addition to cancelling classes, the district suspended curbside meal pickup and bus meal delivery Monday.

“Elementary school students who have been attending in-person classes will have a remote-learning day on Monday,” district officials stated. Students enrolled in full-time remote learning continued with their regular schedule.

Given the short notice, teachers who were doing in-person learning — namely for elementary students — were asked to try to connect with students as best they could and give as much learning support as possible. For some, it was a bit of a scramble.

Englewood Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Douglas County Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are among the districts that cancelled classes on Monday and did not require remote learning.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply