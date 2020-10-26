DENVER (CBS4) — The snow, freezing temperatures and icy road conditions meant some kids got a classic Colorado snow day. But instead of getting the day off, all students in Denver Public Schools switched to remote learning on Monday.
DPS officials put out a letter to parents late Sunday night saying that due to the snowstorm, Monday would be a 100% remote learning day for all students. In addition to cancelling classes, the district suspended curbside meal pickup and bus meal delivery Monday.
“Elementary school students who have been attending in-person classes will have a remote-learning day on Monday,” district officials stated. Students enrolled in full-time remote learning continued with their regular schedule.
Given the short notice, teachers who were doing in-person learning — namely for elementary students — were asked to try to connect with students as best they could and give as much learning support as possible. For some, it was a bit of a scramble.
Englewood Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Douglas County Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are among the districts that cancelled classes on Monday and did not require remote learning.