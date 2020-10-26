SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the list of Colorado school closings on Monday
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has re-started nonstop flights to and from parts of Europe. On Sunday it welcomed its first arrival from Europe since March. The Lufthansa plane that departed from Munich, Germany, landed on a snowy runway.

DIA reminds passengers that international COVID-19 travel restrictions are still in place and that travelers should be aware of them before booking flights overseas.

United Airlines will resume flights between DIA and Frankfurt, Germany, early next month.

