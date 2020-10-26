DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has re-started nonstop flights to and from parts of Europe. On Sunday it welcomed its first arrival from Europe since March. The Lufthansa plane that departed from Munich, Germany, landed on a snowy runway.
On a snowy day, we're SO excited to welcome DEN's first arrival from Europe since March! @lufthansa resumes service between DEN & Munich, Germany today. Travel restrictions remain in place, so double check restrictions before making your travel plans #FlyDEN #InThisTogether 🇩🇪✈️ pic.twitter.com/7FRi3x6zfE
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 25, 2020
DIA reminds passengers that international COVID-19 travel restrictions are still in place and that travelers should be aware of them before booking flights overseas.
United Airlines will resume flights between DIA and Frankfurt, Germany, early next month.