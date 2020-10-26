DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s homeless shelters have been close to capacity due to bitterly cold weather. The Denver Rescue Mission has three facilities open for men.
On Sunday night, the mission had 763 people spend the night in their shelters.
With another night of expected frigid temperatures, the number of stays is expected to go up.
The Lawrence Street Community Center on Lawrence Street is also open for men.
The city also expanded overflow emergency shelters. A shelter for women and transgender people are invited to stay at the La Alma Recreation Center on 11th Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Up to 30 people can stay at that shelter through Thursday morning.
A 24-hour emergency shelter was opened at 1370 Elati Street for up to 40 women and transgender people.
The Samaritan House on Lawrence Street will also be open at 4:30 p.m. for women and transgender people.