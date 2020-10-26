FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Colorado State University canceled its classes and closed its offices Monday because of the snowstorm that left more than a foot of snow within some parts of the city.
Snow Day❄️ CSU is closing all offices/canceling face-to-face, hybrid & remote classes & COVID screening/testing Mon, Oct. 26, due to weather conditions. Non-academic, remote events/meetings are proceeding as scheduled unless canceled by organizer. Updates➡️https://t.co/oSZI74sUWN pic.twitter.com/LmXYYUu2MX
— Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) October 26, 2020
The 33,000-student university made the announcement late Sunday.
All face-to-face, hybrid and remote classes are canceled, while non-academic, remote events and meetings are proceeding online as scheduled, unless canceled by the organizer, the university said in an email. The university added that all coronavirus saliva screening and nasal swab testing scheduled for Monday on the campus is canceled Monday.
Boulder received less snow than Fort Collins, but it was enough for the University of Boulder to delay the start of classes in the morning.
