(CBS4) – Colorado is among the state’s with an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe talked with Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about just how concerned we should be and what we can do to slow the spread.

“We’re very concerned,” he said. “Take a look what’s going on at this point in time. Places like Wisconsin and Kansas City, they have hospitals so overloaded that ambulances are being turned away.”

Dr. Dave also said El Paso is now under a two-week stay at home order, Hawaii is considering sending new COVID patients to the mainland for treatment.

“Probably what’s most disturbing is what’s going on in our neighboring state, Utah. The Utah Hospital Association has just submitted a plan to their government to figure out what to do with the overload.”

“They are considering rationing care. In other words, if you get COVID, there is going to going to be a protocol to follow over who gets treatment and who does not. Certainly a scary thought.”

Dr. Dave said Colorado is better prepared with stockpiled supplies, but it’s important not to get complacent. A bigger problem may be staffing and having enough people with the right skills.

He also warned a flu outbreak could overload the hospital system as could a dramatic increase in coronavirus patients.

Dr. Dave said the best things to do are to wear masks and continue social distancing.

Denver has limited in-person gatherings to five people, the state put that number at 10. Both said it should not involve more than two households.

“We’re learning more and more it is the smaller gatherings actually driving the increases in cases,” Dr. Dave said.

“Let’s say I come in contact with you. Now I have not just come in contact with you but also everyone you have come in contact with over the past 14 days as well as everyone of those people have come in contact with over the past 14 days.”

“You’re thinking you’re someone you know and you can trust and it’s a very small bubble but actually, there’s a big extension.”