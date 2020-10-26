DENVER (CBS4) — The storm brought freezing temperatures and slick, snowy roads to Denver — and that means more crashes and stolen puffers. At 10 a.m. on Monday, the Denver Police Department said they’d received 12 reports of crashes and four stolen puffers — since midnight.
REMINDER: This video is not new, but it’s still a good example of how quickly a vehicle can be stolen when left running unattended. Car thieves love cold mornings for this very reason. Don’t be a puffer, #Denver! #StayWarmStaySafe #StayWithYourCar pic.twitter.com/6Gl06Zcsju
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 26, 2020
“Keep up that safe driving, and remember an unattended running vehicle is like an invitation to car thieves; don’t be a puffer,” Denver police tweeted.
WIMPS afraid to endure a little cold, so they wastexpen$ive fuel and pollute our air inefficiently warming their vehicle.
Do the dolts actually get cold, more?
1- Put on clothes, go.utside in the cold.
2- Slip into the cold vehicle and starthengine.
3- Out into the cold again
4- Walk in the cold back to the house.
5 Outside again into the cold walking to their vehicle.
I just get in, start engine, immediately place in Drive.
Let idle move the vehicle up the street.
Under load, thengine warms faster and I am using the fueheading toward my destination.