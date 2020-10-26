CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — The storm brought freezing temperatures and slick, snowy roads to Denver — and that means more crashes and stolen puffers. At 10 a.m. on Monday, the Denver Police Department said they’d received 12 reports of crashes and four stolen puffers — since midnight.

“Keep up that safe driving, and remember an unattended running vehicle is like an invitation to car thieves; don’t be a puffer,” Denver police tweeted.

Anica Padilla

  1. Robert Gift says:
    October 26, 2020 at 11:27 am

    WIMPS afraid to endure a little cold, so they wastexpen$ive fuel and pollute our air inefficiently warming their vehicle.
    Do the dolts actually get cold, more?
    1- Put on clothes, go.utside in the cold.
    2- Slip into the cold vehicle and starthengine.
    3- Out into the cold again
    4- Walk in the cold back to the house.
    5 Outside again into the cold walking to their vehicle.

    I just get in, start engine, immediately place in Drive.
    Let idle move the vehicle up the street.
    Under load, thengine warms faster and I am using the fueheading toward my destination.

