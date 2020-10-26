SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the list of Colorado school closings on Monday
By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
DENVER (CBS4) – As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday it was still snowing in Denver, but the snow that’s falling from here on out isn’t going to amount to much on top of the snow that’s already fallen. The most snow in the Denver metro area was recorded in the northwestern section:

Boulder – 9.9 inches
Niwot – 11 inches

(credit: CBS)

The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties also got lots of snow — about a foot — as did the Fort Collins-Loveland area.

A CBS4 Weather Watcher recorded 11.5 inches of snow in Fort Collins. In Thornton 4.3 inches were recorded.

While the snow is ending, the cold temperatures will remain. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout most of the day.

Snow falls as the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Meteorologist Ashton Altieri

