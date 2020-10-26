DENVER (CBS4) – As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday it was still snowing in Denver, but the snow that’s falling from here on out isn’t going to amount to much on top of the snow that’s already fallen. The most snow in the Denver metro area was recorded in the northwestern section:
Boulder – 9.9 inches
Niwot – 11 inches
The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties also got lots of snow — about a foot — as did the Fort Collins-Loveland area.
We have about 4.0 inches of snow at our CBS building downtown Denver. This should be our "storm total" and a rare instance of downtown and DIA getting about the same the same amount of snow. #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 @CBS4Dom @BrittMorenoTV pic.twitter.com/chpBPR8kRh
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) October 26, 2020
A CBS4 Weather Watcher recorded 11.5 inches of snow in Fort Collins. In Thornton 4.3 inches were recorded.
While the snow is ending, the cold temperatures will remain. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout most of the day.