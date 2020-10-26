(CBS4) — Organizers have set up two funds to collect and distribute emergency aid to farmers, ranchers, and livestock owners impacted directly by the Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fires.
“We’re acting as a makeshift Red Cross for livestock,” Meghan Molin told CBS4. “There doesn’t currently exist a national protocol or a national fund for disaster relief of animals on the scale we’re experiencing.”
“People want to help, and we’re here to see that donated dollars or hay go to the people in our communities that need them,” said Molin. The group is also funding grants to help ranchers rebuild fencing.
Right now, the group is trying to meet the immediate needs of the evacuated animals. They say the need is great.
And, organizers know many ranchers will continue to need help feeding their cattle through the winter. Organizers are working to secure the funding to support the ranchers for at least a few months.
“So many people have lost everything: fencing, hay barns, winter hay stock. We’ve already had significant snow fall and pastures won’t be viable for 6-7 months.”
To donate to Grand County’s GoFundMe, click here.
To donate to Larimer County’s GoFundMe, click here.