LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow and cold helped keep Colorado’s largest wildfire in state history from any significant growth from Sunday into Monday. The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 208,663 acres and is now 64% contained.
The entire fire area saw snow, “which is a huge plus for all of the firefighters who have been engaged for the past 76 days,” said Operations Section Chief Paul Delmerico.
Several evacuation orders were lifted including a mandatory evacuation for the east side of County Road 27 from Masonville to Stove Prairie Schools.