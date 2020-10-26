CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will have to overcome another injury on the defensive line. Nose tackle Mike Purcell will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury he suffered in the Broncos 43-16 loss against the Chiefs on Sunday. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Purcell has a Lisfranc injury.

This is a big blow to the defensive line as Purcell was named as the top run-stopping interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus in 2019. He joins Jurrell Casey as the other defensive lineman out of the year due to an injury.

Purcell had 15 tackles and one sack this season. He signed a three-year, $14.8 million extension earlier this month.

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 25: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos rushes with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Fangio also announced running back Phillip Lindsay is in the concussion protocol. He had a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Other injuries included Tim Patrick (hamstring), Diontae Spencer (shoulder), and Derrek Tuszka (hamstring) are day-to-day.

Broncos (2-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

