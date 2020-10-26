DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will have to overcome another injury on the defensive line. Nose tackle Mike Purcell will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury he suffered in the Broncos 43-16 loss against the Chiefs on Sunday. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Purcell has a Lisfranc injury.
This is a big blow to the defensive line as Purcell was named as the top run-stopping interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus in 2019. He joins Jurrell Casey as the other defensive lineman out of the year due to an injury.
Trusting the process. Thanks for the love #BroncosCountry. I hope my wife doesn’t add me to the chores list now 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ucLR7VT2qK
— Michael Purcell (@m_purcell64) October 26, 2020
Purcell had 15 tackles and one sack this season. He signed a three-year, $14.8 million extension earlier this month.
Fangio also announced running back Phillip Lindsay is in the concussion protocol. He had a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
Other injuries included Tim Patrick (hamstring), Diontae Spencer (shoulder), and Derrek Tuszka (hamstring) are day-to-day.
Broncos (2-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.