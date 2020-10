LOOK: Suspect Seen Stealing $252 Bottle Of Champagne In Eagle CountyThe Eagle County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who, they say, stole a bottle of champagne worth $252. The suspect was seen in surveillance images from the Riverwalk Wine and Spirits in Edwards on Oct. 18. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Snowy Roads: CDOT Has 95 Plows Working Around DenverThe Colorado Department of Transportation had about 95 plows out in the Denver area Monday morning, clearing snow and treating roads.

3 hours ago

First Flight From Europe Since March Arrives At Denver International AirportThe plane landed on the snowy runway on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Tests Positive For COVID-19Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was tested on Sunday at an urgent care facility and at that time learned he had the coronavirus.

4 hours ago

Snow Ends, Cold StaysWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Accumulating Snowfall Mostly Done On Colorado's Front RangeAs of 5:30 a.m. on Monday it was still snowing in Denver, but the snow that's falling from here on out isn't going to amount to much on top of the snow that's already fallen.

5 hours ago