Extreme Cold Doesn't Stop Broncos Country From Showing UpBroncos fans are so dedicated, a little snow, sub-freezing temperatures and a pandemic aren't enough to keep them away from Empower Field at Mile High.

Despite Broncos Defense, Team Can't Get Past Kansas City ChiefsThe Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need the usual heroics from Patrick Mahomes to rout the Denver Broncos 43-16 Sunday for their 10th straight win over their AFC West rivals.

CBS4 Fan Poll: What was the most frustrating aspect of the loss to K.C.?Take the latest poll from CBS4 Sports.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.

49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.