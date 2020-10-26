Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Election Day is just over a week away and that means today (Monday, Oct. 26) is the last day to put your Colorado ballot in the mail to ensure it arrives in time to be counted. Remember to sign the back of the envelope and be sure to use two stamps.
You can still return your ballot at any drop-off location until 7 p.m. on Election Day. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.
You can also register to vote up to, and on, Election Day.
As of Friday, more than a third of Colorado voters had already returned their ballots.