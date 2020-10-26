DENVER (CBS4) – The newly-named Ball Arena in Denver will open its doors to serve as a polling center. The arena was previously known as the Pepsi Center before Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Ball Corporation came to an agreement.
“We are proud that for the first time ever Ball Arena will host in-person voting services,” said KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke. “Voting is one of the greatest rights and responsibilities in our democracy. Regardless of political affiliation, exercising the right to vote is the most impactful way to have our voices heard on a local, state and national level.”
Those wishing to vote in-person can do so at the arena starting Oct. 30 through Election Day on Nov. 3. The arena will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Drive-through drop-off services will also be available. Voters are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
