DENVER (CBS4) – Current Senate candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper cast his vote at a drop box in Denver on Saturday. A car parade of his supporters pulled up to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Hickenlooper stepped out of a purple bus with his wife, Robin, and their dog. The two dropped off their ballots.
“This is one of those years, your healthcare is on the line, climate is on the line, women’s right are on the line, public lands are on line, clean air, clean water is on the line. it’s – there’s an awful lot of issues where there’s a clear division of what we’re saying verses what they’re saying,” Hickenlooper aid.
He is running against Republican incumbent Cory Gardner for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
