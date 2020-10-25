(CBS4) – Snow caused multiple crashes Sunday morning on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming state line. The Colorado Department of Transportation says lanes going north were closed as a result.
Details about the crashes were not clear. The closure started at exit 278 and spanned to the state line.
US 287 NB/SB: Safety closure between CO 14 and the Wyoming Border. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate route. https://t.co/KuRn5SbKLU
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 25, 2020
Highway 287 was closed entirely between Colorado Highway 14 to the state line, as well.
New snow totals. This band over NoCo and southern WY is dumping. It should slowly sag south today. #COwx #4wx #Snow #LiquidGold pic.twitter.com/pArz12TwpJ
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) October 25, 2020
The mountains of central Colorado could see double digit totals with several hours of light to moderate snow expected.