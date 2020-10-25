CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Snow caused multiple crashes Sunday morning on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming state line. The Colorado Department of Transportation says lanes going north were closed as a result.

Details about the crashes were not clear. The closure started at exit 278 and spanned to the state line.

Highway 287 was closed entirely between Colorado Highway 14 to the state line, as well.

The mountains of central Colorado could see double digit totals with several hours of light to moderate snow expected.

