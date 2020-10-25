LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lifted some evacuations for residents along County Road 27 between Stove Prairie School up to Stove Prairie Landing. The Cameron Peak Fire forced those residents out of their homes.
The sheriff’s office says a fire truck slid off a roadway on Storm Mountain Sunday morning. Residents returning to their homes in that area had to wait until it was cleared.
The sheriff’s office has since closed Storm Mountain Road because of poor road conditions.
The Cameron Peak Fire grew beyond 208,000 on Sunday. Containment decreased slightly to 61%.
“The fire was active in the unburned islands around Pingree Park on Saturday, reinforcing the priority of continued presence by the Structure Group. Engines will continue to monitor fire activity and protect structures against potential reburn. The D43 Structure Group was reallocated to assist in structure preparation and mitigation around Estes Park,” fire officials said on Sunday.
RELATED: Humane Society Helps 750 Animals During Destructive Wildfires
Some mandatory evacuations were also downgraded to voluntary near the East Troublesome Fire on Sunday.