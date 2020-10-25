GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – About 12 hours into a cold front and containment on the East Troublesome has increased. Officials now have 10% of the fire contained.
The fire did grow slightly, however, to 192,560 acres as of Sunday morning.
Weather conditions are expected to remain cold and snowy through Monday morning.
A spot fire on the east side of the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountain National Park gave firefighters a hard time on Saturday.
“Additional crews, including resources from the Calwood Fire in Boulder County, were assigned to assist in structure protection and mitigation on the west side of Estes Park,” fire officials said Sunday morning.
Residents along Highway 34 between Drake and Estes Park were evacuated.
That fire is now being referred to as the Thompson Zone. Officials say the fire split into two “fingers.” One is moving along the Big Thompson River, and the second along Mill Creek.
Officials say the fire did not burn any additional homes on Saturday.
They do not expect serious fire activity on Sunday.
